This week I began my training with the Royal Navy as part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme (AFPS), alongside parliamentary colleagues from across the political spectrum.

Founded in 1989, the aim of AFPS is to give Members of Parliament valuable and unmatched insight into military life. The hope is that this experience contributes towards more informed contributions to debates on our national defence in Parliament.

On this occasion, we were sent to the Commando Training Centre of the Royal Marines in Lympstone, Devon. There, I visited key areas of the base, including the Heavy Weapons Department, the Hunter Accommodation and Signals Department and had the great privilege of witnessing the pass-out parade of the next generation of Royal Marine Commandos, ready to serve King and country.

MP Gareth Davies (back row, third from right) at the Commando Training Centre of the Royal Marines. (59813121)

Of course, our own area has close connections with the armed forces. Lincolnshire has one of the highest populations of veterans in our country, so it is my privilege to serve as the Vice-Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Veterans, and Grantham’s Prince William of Gloucester barracks remains a fantastic hub for training our Army Reserve.

I have therefore spoken in support of our armed services on several occasions in Parliament, such as at Prime Minister’s Questions and in the debate on the recent Armed Forces Act to welcome the armed forces covenant – already voluntarily signed by our Council and many other local organisations – being enshrined in law.

We should rightly be proud of all those, past and present, who have served in our armed forces with such distinction. Whether abroad in operational tours or special missions such as training of Ukrainian forces, or deploying logistical expertise at home during Covid and most recently to honour Her late Majesty the Queen.

However, we also should not take that discipline, organisation, and excellence for granted. As I have experienced in both Lympstone and Grantham, it is the product of long hours and hard graft. From all I have seen and heard, one thing is clear: we get out what we put in. Proper rest and recovery, which means ample nutrition and accommodation, are vital to a force that is fighting fit. So in the coming weeks and months, I will be encouraging colleagues to be mindful of those provisions, which often fall under the radar, and ensure that our defence spending covers basic needs as well as complex equipment.

Whilst record sums are rightly being invested in our Armed Forces – an extra £24 billion in cash terms between 2020 and 2025 – to equip our troops with the latest technology, we cannot lose sight of the day-to-day which makes all the difference head-to-head.

All in all, I had an excellent couple of days with our Royal Marine Commandos. It was an incredible privilege to meet with and learn from one of our most highly specialised and adaptable elite forces, respected around the world. They are a special part of our defence and we should always have their back as they have always had ours.