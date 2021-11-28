Column by Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham

November is always an important time in the parliamentary calendar as we celebrate UK Parliament Week. The annual campaign encourages students and young people to engage in discussions about what democracy means for them and highlights how they can make a difference in our communities.

I enjoyed marking the occasion this year by discussing a range of current affairs topics with sixth form pupils at Kesteven & Sleaford Girls School, and I was incredibly impressed by their range of questions on all matters of subjects.

Nowhere was it more important that decisions were framed by the future generation than at the recent COP26 summit in Glasgow, where countries came together to sign a global agreement to phase down coal and produce a roadmap for our climate ambitions. I welcome that this builds on the UK’s work as the first major economy to legislate to become net zero by 2050, and our efforts in moving from 80% dependence on coal 50 years ago to around 1% - 2% today. I will continue to work with the Government to ensure these promises deliver for Sleaford and North Hykeham.

I believe that engaging with young people and finding out their views on current policies and Bills being worked on in Parliament is fundamental in ensuring that they get involved and feel represented in the decisions which will ultimately shape their generation.

One crucially important Bill making its journey through Parliament is the Judicial Review and Courts Bill, which I am currently analysing line by line as member of the Bill Committee. This Bill seeks to deliver on the Government’s commitment to protect the rights of individuals, while ensuring the courts are not open to abuse and delay. It will streamline our courts, helping to resolve the backlog created by the pandemic and make justice a smoother and a more efficient process.

I understand that many of my constituents are particularly concerned about long immigration and asylum processes. Whilst the Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill deals with many of these issues, the Judicial Review and Courts Bill will limit the number of appeals to the same as other aspects of our judicial system by removing the inefficient Cart judicial reviews. Such reviews are statistically unlikely to succeed but delay the process.

I have also recently sat on the Bill committee for the Taxis and Private Hire Vehicles (Safeguarding and Road Safety) Private Members’ Bill, which importantly will improve the safety of taxi passengers through better licensing provisions. Taxis are used by the most vulnerable such as children travelling to and from school and women at night. It is important to consider that we can currently ban someone from providing a taxi service locally and they can get a licence elsewhere. In the wake of important discussions both in the House and across the country recently on what more we can do to protect people, and in particular women when returning home, I believe that it is vital to rectify this licensing anomaly to improve safety.

I am pleased that the Suzy Lamplugh Trust has supported the aims of this Bill to improve safety and I look forward to supporting it in its next stages through Parliament.