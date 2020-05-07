We must still pay our respects on VE Day
Published: 08:52, 07 May 2020
| Updated: 08:54, 07 May 2020
Column by Grantham Journal news editor Graham Newton
Times are challenging and, to say the least, rather strange at the moment.
But while many of us are largely confined to our homes and community events have been cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus, we can still play a part on those occasions when it is important we remember those who have made sacrifices, often the ultimate sacrifice, so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have.
Read moreGranthamHuman InterestOpinion
More by this authorGraham Newton