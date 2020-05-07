Home   News   Article

We must still pay our respects on VE Day

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 08:52, 07 May 2020
 | Updated: 08:54, 07 May 2020

Column by Grantham Journal news editor Graham Newton

Times are challenging and, to say the least, rather strange at the moment.

But while many of us are largely confined to our homes and community events have been cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus, we can still play a part on those occasions when it is important we remember those who have made sacrifices, often the ultimate sacrifice, so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have.

Read more
GranthamHuman InterestOpinion

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE