Sir Robert Peel is considered to be the father of modern policing and quoted as saying ‘The police are the public and the public are the police’, says Grantham councillor and former policeman Ray Wootten.

His nine principles of policing remain the same today as they did when he formed the Metropolitan Police in 1829 leading to the nickname of ‘Bobby’

There is no other ‘job’ than serving the community, policing by consent to be effective, which means all members of the community must feel that the Police are there for everyone.

Former policeman Councillor Ray Wootten (51109066)

Lincolnshire Police is the third lowest funded force out of 43 forces yet we live in a safe county. The overall crime rate last year was 75 crimes per 1,000 people. What is surprising is that Skegness is the most dangerous small town in Lincolnshire with Bourne being the safest. Anti social behaviour, violence and sexual offences are the highest number of offences being reported.

The ‘State of Policing’ Annual Assessment of Policing in England and Wales 2021 published by Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, noted that policing has changed more in the past 10 years than at any other time in policing history. What was pleasing is that the Inspector of Constabulary noted the courage and commitment of police officers whether paid, volunteers, or civilian staff when faced with danger. What reassured me is that within the report it was clear that it is the duty of each citizen, parents and families to instil in their children, a strong appreciation of right and wrong and to behave ourselves as responsible law- abiding citizens.

In 2019 the Home Office announced its intention to recruit 20,000 new recruits to reverse a reduction in police numbers since 2010.

166,615 applications were received to join by the end of September 2021, 11,053 were recruited. Four in 10 recruited were female, one in ten were identified as Black, Asian or another minority group.

Challenges on the demand for police officers keep changing especially with the technological revolution, which brings more social media offences and cyber crime. Modern day slavery and domestic abuse also feature in his report. Arrests from domestic abuse are rising which is a good sign as it recognises that assaults on both male and females can be supported to avoid any further risk of harm and to encourage those who suffer in silence get the help they need.

Crime prevention is key to the way forward by designing out crime, targeting known offenders, gathering intelligence by getting to know the local community and by working with other agencies including the local council. Only by disrupting criminals, preventing outlets for the proceeds of crime and bringing those to justice who commit offences, will we see crime fall. To achieve this we need a fully funded police service, more officers on patrol and a real deterrent with a fear of being caught to stop the next generation going down the same path of crime.

District and County Councillor Ray Wootten

Grantham St Wulfram’s and Grantham North