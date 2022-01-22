Regarding the recent article about the new restrictions placed on taxi services and the effect this having.

I was stranded at Grantham train station Sunday evening. Trains are much later due to maintenance work. No taxis outside the station. I made 16 calls to various taxi companies, 15 no responses, one didn’t want to do it, out of town only runs.

Walking at midnight from Grantham train station to New Beacon Road through poorly or unlit roads is not an option.

Taxi services need to be restored says a Journal reader. Picture by Peter Still (54276927)

I was very lucky that a member of the platform staff took me home. I was panicking. I sincerely thank him for that.

I have emailed our MP Gareth Davies, asking him to meet with our taxi reps and help resolve this crisis.

Many elderly and disabled residents rely heavily on our taxi services. Public transport being poor and unreliable, we need our taxi services restored.

Bernice Cullimore

Grantham

