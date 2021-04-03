We need to learn lessons of the past year and build upon community spirit

Column by Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council

As I write this article, sitting in the warm spring sunshine, it is impossible not to feel a strong sense of optimism for the future.

Yes, we have been through a torrid twelve months with many lives lost, livelihoods and jobs threatened and our whole way of life turned on it’s head.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. (40485327)

But thankfully, due to the very successful rollout of vaccines, of which I have been a grateful recipient (and very impressed by the efficiency and great spirit of the staff and volunteers), we are at last coming out of a long dark tunnel.

At the County Council, everyone has been focussed on dealing with the impacts of the pandemic. We have changed our operating procedures so that vital services like adult care, children’s support, transport and Fire & Rescue have kept delivering, despite the challenges of working in a precautionary way.

We have also given extra support to the local volunteers as they have stepped forward and have been pleased to do this - their unselfish actions have been invaluable.We have ensured that the vulnerable and shielding population

were looked after and supported the NHS and care homes with their many challenges.

The government were there when we needed them and stepped up with an extra £45 million to help us with this task.

As we do look forward, all of us know that things will never be quite the same again. We all need to learn the lessons of the past year, particularly in the way we build on the marvellous demonstration of community support and personal kindness during these difficult times.

I do remain very positive about the future of Lincolnshire and the Grantham area.

We are lucky to live in a beautiful and historic part of the world which has many great attributes. I believe we are well placed to grasp the new opportunities which will come out of these difficult times, whilst remaining true to the traditions of our culture and environment.