The leader of South Kesteven District Council, Kelham Cooke, focuses on the future of the district's markets in this month's column. He writes:

A lot has recently been said and written about South Kesteven’s traditional outdoor markets.

This followed a council committee meeting where the cost of running the markets was put under scrutiny, which is understandable during these times of funding constraints.

Grantham Market. (32579083)

SKDC runs four street markets each week across the district: Bourne on a Thursday; Stamford on Friday/Saturday; and Grantham on a Saturday – and we fully appreciate the unique atmosphere and value they bring to the communities they serve.

They also fulfil the council’s commitment to provide street markets to attract visitors and grow the local economy, our number one priority in making a positive difference to those who live and work here.

These historic markets play a significant role in shaping the look and feel of our towns, as well as bringing people together for good value, fresh, local produce – and some great bargains, too.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council (57202477)

Street markets are hugely important. They offer a unique experience and are vital to the communities they serve, providing a welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike.

They are also a sustainable service, where traders and their goods have low environmental impact.

It cannot be denied that online shopping has brought about a shift from traditional habits and a fall in the number of shoppers visiting high streets and markets, yet SKDC sees the markets as catalysts for helping to regenerate our high streets, our town centres and the wider district.

We have a core of loyal traders and small businesses and are determined to protect their livelihoods – they already have a variety of options such as standing on the markets on a casual basis, as a charity or as a regular fixture.

Consultation with current and potential market traders, local businesses and partners, and the relevant town councils will form part of a proposed study into what the future holds for the markets.

We have ruled out closing our markets in favour of creating a strong plan for them based on a clear business case. Future options may include holding more specialist markets, reconfiguring what we have, and investing in new stalls such as craftspeople and artisan specialists, to provide improved potential.

SKDC fully supported our markets throughout lockdown and we remain determined they should remain open to offer residents the choice of stocking up on fresh fruit and veg and other food and goods, as well fulfilling our aim to support our traders.