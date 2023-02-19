Spring is just around the corner and, with our next RiverCare event planned for February 18, some dedicated volunteers have been out already around town on 26 occasions, write David Martin and Ian Simmons of Grantham Rivercare.

They have collected a staggering 121 bags of rubbish since the start of this year.

With the whole issue of littering receiving an increasing profile across social media, we thought it would be interesting to have a look at the impact across the country and compare with Grantham.

David Martin (left) and Ian Simmons

While our experience is not nearly at the same scale faced by the intrepid Ocean Cleanup team (check them out on YouTube) tackling the ‘Great Pacific Garbage Patch’ - the size of Texas (exactly 100 times larger than the whole of Lincolnshire!) - we do see a persistent littering problem locally. No sooner have we picked it up, it’s back.

Some horrific images have been posted on Twitter from anti-litter groups all over the UK. Particular ‘grot spots’ are the traditional road verges and retail shopping areas. We have local examples that we’d like to name and shame, but feel a softer approach may pay dividends.

It is actually illegal to litter in the first place, attracting a £150 Fixed Penalty Notice if caught. Every sweet wrapper or cigarette butt dropped or discarded is, technically, a criminal act. Some are accidental, but the majority are careless and thoughtless. It is also an offence to deposit litter, including cigarette butts, down a road drain.

We at RiverCare have a rogue’s gallery assembled over the years, including items as varied as an engine block, camping trailer, fridge freezer and a unicorn (really!); persistent items are cigarette butts (see our last article), drinks cans and bottles, confectionery packaging and takeaway food containers.

What can be done? Perhaps greater provision of litter bins along the riverside and in town might help as might stricter enforcement of bye laws. These all cost money, but fines collected in 2017 and 2018 totalled nearly £40,000. Only two fines were levied in 2020 which suggests a huge improvement in the situation (spoiler alert - it doesn’t!) or that policies were changed at a local government level. No figures are currently available for the last two years.

In the meantime, our hardy band of litter heroes continue their work!

If you want to do something this year to make a difference, why not check out the Great British Spring Clean event (keepbritaintidy.org) from March 17 to April 2.

Together we can make a difference.