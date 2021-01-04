Schools across Grantham reopened this morning (Monday) for the first day back after the Christmas break amid continued uncertainty over whether pupils should be returning with the current Covid-19 restrictions.

It follows guidance from the government who instructed that all primary schools should reopen from today despite warnings from teachers' unions and some councils.

Secondary schools will undergo a phased reopening amid concerns over the rising Covid-19 rates and the new variant of the virus.

But after the National Education Union held an emergency meeting at the weekend calling for all primary schools to close, many schools in other counties have decided against reopening straight away.

But Councillor Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children's services at Lincolnshire County Council, wants schools in Lincolnshire to remain open while school infection figures in the county fall below the national average.

Coun Bradwell said: "We are aware of the national dispute between the school unions and the DfE over whether schools should remain open during this time when the new Covid variant is escalating transmissions of the virus. School infection figures in Lincolnshire are well below the national average at around 1 per cent and we want schools, where it is safe and risk assessed, to keep open for face to face teaching. It's better for children's education that they are in school if possible.

Photo supplied

"We understand this might be difficult for some schools and where this is not possible – some schools for example won't have enough staff available due to shielding for Covid-19 reasons - remote teaching will be put in place. We are continuing to support schools with health and safety advice to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all children and staff."