The owner of a buffet restaurant in town says he wants to keep his business open for his customers after making a mistake over his licence.

Manish Acharya says he is sorry for the mistake which led to the licensing committee at South Kesteven District Council ordering the temporary closure of the Fusion Buffet for 10 days after it was claimed that the business had employed illegal workers.

But Mr Acharya, a former Gurkha from Nepal, says the documents he was shown showed that one woman had permission to work until 2023 while a second worker was waiting for the right documentation.

Fusion Buffet in Grantham. Image via: Google Streetview (55241896)

Mr Acharya admitted he may have made a mistake by not filling in the online form with the Employer Checking Service, but says he was told twice over the phone that there was no problem with the documents.

Documents he showed the Journal show that he was later contacted to be told that, actually, there had been a problem with the documents.

Mr Acharya said: “My mistake was not going on the online service, but I was not aware of this. I was confident she had the right documents, so my only mistake was not filling in the form.”

The worker, who did not wish to be named, had written to the licensing committee. In her letter she said: “I have applied for asylum in the UK and I have already received a registration card which clearly tells work is permitted. I genuinely thought that I am allowed to work and I was confident on that too.

“I am here not to cheat anyone. I am here to work hard and I just want to live my life without worrying about anything.”

Mr Acharya said customers and local people had given their support to the restaurant.

He said: “This incident hammered my confidence but so many people have shown concern. They have rung me and asked are you good? People have come in and said ‘hello’ and have said not to worry. So many people have supported us.”

Mr Acharya opened the Fusion Buffet in May last year. His brother Ischan is the chef there and runs the business on a day to day basis. Mr Acharya says the restaurant is open again and he hopes to keep serving the people of Grantham.