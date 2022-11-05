South Kesteven District Councillor and Lincolnshire County Councillor Linda Wootten (Con) has responded to a letter written by district councillor Charmaine Morgan, regarding the downgrade of Grantham A&E and a recent consultation regarding the A1.

Coun Wootten wrote: "In last week’s Journal, Councillor Charmaine Morgan implied that local Conservative councillors were putting party politics above representing our community, with regards to the downgrade of the Grantham A&E, when she didn’t achieve support for her motion to oppose it.

"I can assure the public that several of us have been on the same journey from the very beginning back in 2016 and before on other issues, alongside Charmaine, working cross-party, standing together, putting our arguments to whoever would listen.

Reader letter (10012624)

"We have attended and spoken at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust board meetings, consultations, and Lincolnshire health scrutiny [committee meetings] , where the subject is still on the work programme.

"There have been repeated motions at the district and county council and six years is a long time to be campaigning, when we know services have been, and are continually, taken away from Grantham Hospital.

"It is extremely disappointing that local people haven’t been listened to and are inconvenienced.

"It is also true there are staff shortages within the NHS. ULHT and EMAS are overwhelmed with the workload, and neither are meeting their targets.

"We have thrown every argument we could at the organisations: the A1 , main railway line, projected housing, local population, of which we don’t fit the criteria for functions that we had in the past, in spite of having a larger population than Boston.

"Grantham is destined to be a centre of excellence for planned orthopaedic services and, at some stage will have an urgent treatment centre (UTC), but at the moment we have the local version of an A&E during the daytime and a GP-led overnight service, subject to a 111 call.

"When we had the community UTC the public were encouraged by the efficiency and the service it provided.

"We would all love to have a fully functioning A&E again, but the reality is somewhat different.

"That said, we have been promised a 24/7 UTC rather than a daytime service which we were destined to have, which is an achievement in itself.

"Councillors on the health scrutiny committee will continue to stand up for Grantham Hospital at every opportunity.