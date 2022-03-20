The pictures we are seeing from Ukraine are deeply upsetting and my thoughts are with the Ukrainian people and their President, whose defiance and courage in the face of foreign aggression is inspiring, says Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Caroline Johnson.

It is vital that Putin must fail. The Government continues to work closely with our allies to bring sanctions against Russia and support the brave Ukrainians’ defence of their country.

I believe it is right that the Government supports those who have been made to flee their homes due to Putin’s anti-democratic act of aggression and I welcome that Lincolnshire has plans in place to welcome any Ukraine refugees who seek safety in our county. We will do all we can to help.

Dr Caroline Johnson MP (55074395)

Closer to home there are understandable concerns about price hikes for household bills. I have pressed the Government on how best to support those who buy domestic heating oil as many locally live off the gas grid and are therefore not protected by a price cap. Although I appreciate the Government cannot protect consumers from all increased costs, I have been reassured that they are working closely on this matter, particularly in light of the events in Ukraine.

I recently met with Mark Alexander, Managing Director for Siemens Energy at the Teal Park site in North Hykeham. The site which employs 500 people locally, plays a significant role in maintaining and repairing Siemens’ gas turbines which are located across the globe. The visit provided a useful opportunity to discuss with Mark the part companies such as

Siemens Energy play in our energy transition, particularly regarding how this will work for rural communities.

As many people may have seen on their travels between Ancaster and Lincoln, Anglian Water have been in the process of installing a large blue pipe underground as part of the Strategic Pipeline Alliance (SPA). I was delighted to welcome Rebecca Pow, Minister for the Nature Recovery and Domestic Environment, to Harmston recently where the Anglian Water site is located. It was interesting to hear how the SPA is crucial in addressing the imbalance of water

availability in the region and was particularly impressed by how this project is

protecting our natural environment.