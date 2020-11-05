Giant poppies will be painted on roundabouts across Lincolnshire, as the county shows its respect for our Armed Forces.

The iconic red and black flowers will appear over the coming days on ten roundabouts near Boston, Bourne, Gainsborough, Grantham, Lincoln, Louth, Spalding and Spilsby.

The poppies will remain in place throughout November to mark Remembrance Day and as a show of support for the Armed Forces community.

An example of what the giant poppies will look like at Gunby Roundabout, near Spilsby, along with the local community maintenance gang who installed it. (43011866)

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "Like so many things this year, the Poppy Appeal has had to adapt to the threat of Covid-19, and many people aren't able to mark Remembrance Day in the way they usually would.

"As people find new ways to show their support – with printed poppies showing up in front room windows, and virtual fields of Remembrance appearing online – we are showing our support with these giant poppies painted on some of our major junctions across the county."

The ones in Grantham will be located on the A52/B1176 roundabout and the B1174/Tollemache Road roundabout.