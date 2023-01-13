In the 20 years since Police Community Support Officers first began patrolling the streets the role - and public perception - has changed dramatically.

Back in January 2003 a handful of fresh recruits took to towns and a villages around the county to aid officers with their duties and face stern questions from the public about what exactly their roles entailed.

However, the following two decades have seen PCSOs become the familiar faces of local law enforcement and important go-to points of contact for many members of the public, with almost 100 employees now filling 85 full-time positions in the county.

Rob Johnson has joined Lincolnshire Police as a community support officer (PCSO) for Bourne. He joined the town’s neighbourhood policing team with a background in tackling crime, having been a special constable for nine years, including five years as a sergeant. Rob previously worked for South Kesteven District Council for almost 35 years in the repairs department.

“They’re absolutely valuable to modern policing.They’re a great link between the police and local communities, we wouldn’t be without the role now,” explained Chief Insp Gareth Boxall, delighted the PCSOs have proven the early doubters, including himself, wrong.

Initial public fears that PCSOs were powerless presences there to replace the police have been proven incorrect during the past 20 years.

Today they play important roles in crime prevention and education thanks to, among other things, patrols, school visits and village surgeries.

“The police has moved almost beyond recognition from the days of the bobby on the beat,” Chief Insp Boxall continued.

“Police officers are so busy these days with all the pressures of modern day policing. PCSOs are a key part of that but they also are a presence in the community and offer continuity.

“Some of our PCSOs have been PCSOs in the same area for almost 20 years, so it’s that continuity you would perhaps have had 30-40 years ago with the village bobby.

“The majority of people now understand their roles. It’s very much the face of local policing in local communities, talking to members of the public, finding out what their concerns are, being visible and providing a reassuring presence in communities.

“A big part of their job is about prevention and engagement with communities.

“They visit schools with key messages about how to stay safe and how to make sure we have a safer society in the future. They’re really fundamental in doing that.”

Since their inception, PCSOs have seen their powers to combat anti-social behaviour change, while also playing vital roles in crime prevention.

Chief Insp Boxall explained: “Generally speaking, it’s about understanding what’s going on in the community and the issues we as the police should be tackling. Dealing with anti-social behaviour is a big part of that job.

“Some of those things can seem low level, but anti-social behaviour has a big impact on communities and victims. PCSOs are trained to understand that.

“PCSOs are trained to solve problems and not just address them, which is what the police traditionally do.

“They also support police officers with their numbers as well and I can’t get across enough how important that role is.

“They have a number of designated powers from the Chief Constable. Although they don’t have the power to arrest they do have the power to detain people for certain crimes.

“We don’t let them be defined by those powers. That is not their reason for being, they have tools available to address problems.”