People from across Lincolnshire will be able to hand in weapons to the police until December.

Lincolnshire Police is running a weapons amnesty as part of Operation Raptor which was launched at the end of 2019 to help reduce offences involving weapons on the west of the county.

After 150 weapons were either seized or handed in to the police as part of the operation, it was extended across the county and reducing weapons in circulation remains a priority.

This amnesty sees secure bins at police stations in Spalding, Lincoln, Grantham, Boston and Skegness until December 18.

The amnesty means that people can deposit weapons or imitations in these bins and remain completely anonymous – there will be no questions asked or repercussions.

By handing in an item that could be considered a weapon, people can ensure that it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

Det Insp Dave Harrop said:“Lincolnshire is an incredibly safe place but we still take every opportunity to reduce the number of weapons in the county.

“We hope that this amnesty will take even more out of circulation that could have otherwise been used in violence or to intimidate.

"If you're wondering if a weapon can go in the bin or not, the rule is if it doesn't go bang it can go in the can.

“This is just part of Operation Raptor, and we are constantly working to prevent crimes involving weapons, educate our county’s young people about the dangers and consequences, and where suitable, to rehabilitate those that been involved in carrying weapons.”

The amnesty doesn’t apply to firearms as checks need to be made to ensure one was legitimately held. If you wish to surrender a firearm or have come across one, please either call 101 or you can speak with the front desk at any of the participating stations.

Items that have previously been handed in to the police or seized through stop searches and targeted enforcement include.

• Knives

• Firearms

• BB guns

• Tasers

• CS canisters

• Knuckle dusters

• Crossbows

All weapons which are handed in as part of the amnesty will be destroyed.

If you are elderly, infirm or without transport, police will attend your home. Please call 101. Do not attempt to bring items that might be unstable, e.g. a hand grenade. Call 101 for advice.