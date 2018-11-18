Customers were seeing pink when they visited an opticians in the Isaac Newton Centre, Grantham, last week, as team members held a wear it pink day to raise funds for charity Breast Cancer Now.

Dispensing manager Anda Veita also made the brave decision to shave her long locks to boost donations for the charity and she was also able to donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust. Her hair was cut by Ellis Brown from Genes Barbers.

Anda said: “I love the idea that my hair is out there somewhere making a sick child feel a little better.”

The store’s efforts have raised more than £400.

‘I’m so touched by the support we’ve had from our customers’, said Anda. “I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came to witness the shave and reached into their pockets for this cause that’s really close to my heart.’

Anda and colleague Chris Hollingworth also ran the Spires and Steeples Challenge marathon from Lincoln to Sleaford on October 14 in support of the charity.

Specsavers Grantham store director, Bijal Ladva, said: “I’m proud of the whole team for our fund-raising efforts and Anda is an inspiration. She’s fresh from a 120km endurance run, raising money for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), and she and other store colleagues are also preparing to run a marathon in aid of breast cancer charities.”

To make a donation or for more details, visit Specsavers in The Isaac Newton Centre, call 01476 572111 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/grantham