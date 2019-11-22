Weather forces postponement of popular tree dressing at The Bythams Spinney

Rain and saturated ground at The Bythams Spinney has meant a popular 'tree dressing' event has had to be postponed.

The free event, due to take place tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am, was set to be a fun family day that included the Exotic Pet Refuge from Deeping St James, Men in Sheds from Rutland, and Stamford Community Orchard Group.

Patrick Candler, chairman of the Bythams Woodlands Trust, said he was extremely disappointed to have had to postpone the event, but that a change in the weather forecast had directed the decision.

Tree dressing at The Bythams Spinney (22282250)

He said: "When we checked the ground last weekend it was very wet, but we thought the events would be fine to go ahead because the forecast for this weekend had been looking dry.

"However, that's now changed to a 70 to 90 per cent chance of rain, and we felt being out in it wouldn't be much fun for people coming along.

"It's also run by volunteers as a community event, and we wanted it to be a good experience for them too."

Patrick added that The Bythams Spinney will still be open to visitors as usual, but the planned activities, including tree dressing, apple pressing and tree planting would not be going on.

The volunteers are now considering a 'Love the Spinney' event for Valentine's weekend, or a day to mark the start of Spring, in March.

Tree dressing at The Bythams Spinney (22282247)