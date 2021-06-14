According to the Met Office, thunderstorms are 'likely' later this week.

A yellow weather warning has been issued from Wednesday evening until Friday morning, covering much of the country, including the Grantham area.

Temperatures in Grantham are expected to be over 20 degrees over this period, with some showers predicted for Thursday.

A yellow weather warning was issued for thunderstorms. Credit: Met Office (48161732)

The Met Office said that there is "potential for travel disruption and flooding".

The warning statement continued: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

The Met Office offer more information on how to stay safe in thunder and lightning here.