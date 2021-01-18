A Met Office weather warning for heavy rain and possible flooding in the Grantham area has been upgraded from a yellow to amber alert.

The Met Office has put the area on alert for Storm Christoph which is due to strike from 6am on Tuesday to noon on Thursday.

It says heavy rainfall is likely to lead to flooding of homes and businesses, causing damage to some buildings and possible power cuts. Winds are likely to be more than 40mph at times.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) there will be gusty winds and rain followed by heavy rain on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

On Thursday the Grantham area can expect strong winds and sleet showers.