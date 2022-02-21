Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Weather warning in place until 1pm as Storm Franklin continues

By Kerry Coupe
-
kerry.coupe@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:28, 21 February 2022
 | Updated: 08:28, 21 February 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A yellow weather warning remains in place until 1pm today (Monday, February 21) as Storm Franklin continues.

The Met Office issued the warning yesterday, saying gusts of up to 60mph were possible.

Apart from a tree down in Folkingham last night, the roads look relatively clear.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind. Photo: Met Office (55000004)
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind. Photo: Met Office (55000004)

Storm Franklin is the third named storm in the space of a week, following Storm Dudley last week and Storm Eunice on Friday.

If you spot something, email: comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

Grantham Weather Kerry Coupe
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE