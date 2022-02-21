More news, no ads

A yellow weather warning remains in place until 1pm today (Monday, February 21) as Storm Franklin continues.

The Met Office issued the warning yesterday, saying gusts of up to 60mph were possible.

Apart from a tree down in Folkingham last night, the roads look relatively clear.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind. Photo: Met Office (55000004)

Storm Franklin is the third named storm in the space of a week, following Storm Dudley last week and Storm Eunice on Friday.

