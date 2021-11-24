The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across most of the UK for Saturday (November 27).

The warning is in force from 12am to 6pm.

People can expect some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Weather warning for wind issued

There is a small chance of some damage to buildings and the wind may cause some roads and bridges to close.

Power cuts also may occur with the potential to affect other services such as mobile phone signal.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "The location and strength of the very strongest winds remains uncertain. However, gusts seem likely to reach 50 to 60mph widely."