A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms and torrential rain.

The Met Office has warned people to expect heavy showers, thunderstorms and torrential downpours from today (July 29) lasting until about 10pm.

The yellow weather warning covers the Grantham area and the East Midlands as a whole, and could flooding and travel disruption.

The Met Office is forecasting more thunderstorms. Photo: iStock

The Met Office says there is a possibility that driving conditions will be affected by spray, flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, fast flowing or deep floodwater could cause a danger to life and some communities may become cut off if roads flood.

The storm may also cause power cuts and the loss of other services to homes and businesses.