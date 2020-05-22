Website launched to support Grantham businesses and organisations during the coronavirus outbreak
Published: 15:13, 22 May 2020
| Updated: 15:16, 22 May 2020
A Support Grantham website has been set up to help residents find the best way to support their local businesses and initiatives.
The website includes the details of local organisations, shops and tradespeople and how they are working during the COVID-19 crisis. The site is being updated daily as re-opening dates are set by local businesses.
The website was launched by local marketing company, Nettl, as a means of strengthening the Grantham community.
