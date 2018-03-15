Weekend fun with wildlife at Wyndham Park

Have your say

Bugs, bats and beasties take centre stage in Grantham’s Wyndham Park on Saturday for the park’s first family event of 2018.

Children can join in with fun, interactive crafts and activities while learning more about the animals, birds and river creatures that call Wyndham Park home. Students from Harlaxton Manor will support the day.

White Post Farm is displaying domestic pets including guinea pigs, rats, mice, gerbils, a rabbit and a Hermann tortoise. On the more exotic side, they will also have a Royal python, corn snake, a tarantula spider, stick insects, geckos, skinks, and even a bearded dragon lizard.

The event runs from 11am until 4pm and all activities are free. Saturday is Social Action Day, encouraging people to make better use of their communities, and National Citizen Service graduates and staff will be showing park visitors fun ways to take care of wildlife.

Later this month, on March 31, is the park’s popular Easter Egg Hunt.

Go to www.wyndhamparkgrantham.co.uk for details.