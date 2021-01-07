To help people stay active over lockdown, Grantham Tennis Club has launched a weekly photography competition.

The competition is open to members and non-members, adults and juniors, with the aim of motivating people into getting some fresh air and exercise, both of which are essential to physical and mental wellbeing.

However, exercise is only encouraged if it can be done safely following all current Government guidelines.

Even people who are self-isolating will be able to take part in the competition each week as the themes ensure photos can be taken from anywhere, including in a garden or out of a window.

Each week there will be a different theme.

The week starts every Friday at 8am and closes the following Friday at 8am, with the first category, ‘any sporting equipment’, beginning tomorrow morning (Friday).

It does not matter if you have not got a fancy camera, any quality in any format will be considered; participants can even post their Polaroid entries.

Two winners, one adult and one junior, will be picked by the club president and will receive a £15 Grantham Tennis Club voucher each.

Only amateur photographers can win the voucher, but professionals are encouraged to enter.

The rules are that entries must be your own work, only photos taken from competition start date are accepted and filters or photo editing can be used.

Entries will be judged on the following: imagination, originality, appropriateness to theme, entertainment, quality and creativity.

The schedule for the themes is as follows:

Week one: January 8 to January 15 - any sporting equipment.

Week two: January 15 to January 22 – the sunrise or sunset.

Week three: January 22 to January 29 – flowers/trees.

Week four: January 29 to February 5 – hometown or anything interesting near where you live.

Week five:February 5 to February 12 – animals/nature. Can be toy animals.

Week six: February 12 to February 19 – black and white. Use your imagination!

Week seven: February 19 to February 26 – tennis court. You can even draw one and take a photo of it.

Email entries to art@granthamtennisclub.co.uk each week, stating in the email if it is a child or adult entry and the age of the child.

It is asked that participants also mention if they do not want their entry displayed on social media.