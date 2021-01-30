'Super muesli' business launched near Grantham after owner's weight loss journey
Published: 12:00, 30 January 2021
A man who underwent a “life-changing” weight loss transformation has launched a business based in Orston.
Dave Carr, 49, launched Growli Foods, a supplier of muesli that offers a “nutritionally complete” meal, in December.
After incorporating his creation into his diet, Dave says he feels fitter now than he has for 20 years, saying that “it’s a massive change, I feel superb at the moment.”