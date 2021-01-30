Home   News   Article

'Super muesli' business launched near Grantham after owner's weight loss journey

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:00, 30 January 2021

A man who underwent a “life-changing” weight loss transformation has launched a business based in Orston.

Dave Carr, 49, launched Growli Foods, a supplier of muesli that offers a “nutritionally complete” meal, in December.

After incorporating his creation into his diet, Dave says he feels fitter now than he has for 20 years, saying that “it’s a massive change, I feel superb at the moment.”

BusinessGranthamHealth Matthew Taylor
