Town venues - including St Wulfram’s Church - have signed up to ensure the music at Grantham’s Welcome Back Folk Festival plays on through the evening.

The festival, organised by South Kesteven District Council, will feature some of the best local and national acts from the folk scene performing in Grantham Market Place from 11am to 7.30pm on Saturday March 19.

But the event won’t end there, as the action moves on to local venues including St Wulfram’s Church, Eden’s Wine Bar, The Angel and Royal Inn, and Edward’s Bar and Lounge.

Poster of Welcome Back Folk Festival. (55261894)

St Wulfram’s, complete with a licensed bar for the evening, will be hosting two 45-minute sets by the Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra, with the first at 7.30pm. The nine-strong orchestra plays a variety of instruments from the ukulele family.

The church is known for hosting successful beer festivals and Melanie Brown, operations and development manager at St Wulfram’s, said: “The ukulele orchestra is a good fit for our venue and has a great reputation.

“While it may seem a little unusual for a church to have a fully licensed bar, it’s a great way to offer people more from an event, while also bringing extra income into the church. We’re looking forward to welcoming lots of people on the night.”

Steve Doane, from the Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra, said: "St Wulfram’s Church is a great venue for live music with fantastic acoustics. Most of our gigs are on outdoor stages or in village halls, but we have played at one or two churches in the past and the atmosphere is always something special.

“Although we call ourselves an orchestra the audience shouldn’t expect an evening of purely instrumental music. We perform a wide variety of songs - some contemporary, some traditional - and we’ve even been known to throw in the odd jazz number.”

Eden’s Wine Bar will be welcoming Lianna Haynes, whose vintage style, glamorous stage presence and wonderful voice are well suited to the sounds of the ‘50s and ‘60s. She specialises in covering artists from Elvis Presley to Connie Francis and more.

The Angel and Royal Hotel will play host to Mirror Effect, while Edward’s Bar and Lounge will welcome Sheffield-based folk-rock band Kingfisher Blue.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC’s cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: “The Folk Festival will be a wonderful opportunity for people to come into the town centre and listen to live music in the open air – we’re delighted to be welcoming so many talented performers to South Kesteven.”

The festival has been made possible thanks to funding secured from the Government's Welcome Back Fund.

The opening act on the Market Place stage is Malt Whiskers. Music continues throughout the day with fast changes between performers building up to the finale with Scottish singer-songwriter Sandy McLelland at 7pm.

Other attractions on the day include food, drink, market stalls, face-painting, a balloon modeller, talented caricaturist John Elson, circus entertainment from Pendragon Circus, and performances around the town by the Bourne Borderers.

For more information go to Welcome Back Folk Festival (southkesteven.gov.uk)

The Grantham Market Place line-up is as follows:

11am to 11.30 - Malt Whiskers

11.40 to 12.10 - Andy Tymens

12.20 to 12.50 - The Jammy Codgers

1pm to 1.30 - Alex Eardley Scott

1.40 to 2.10 - The Rambling Yellowbellies

2.20 to 2.50 - Jake Newby

3pm to 3.30 - Old Boy of the Fens

3.40 to 4.10 - Pennyless

4.20 to 4.50 - Dogwood Union

5pm to 5.30 - Rebecca

5.40 to 6.10 - The Miracle Cure

6.20 to 6.50 - Turning of the Tide

7pm to 7.30 - Sandy McLelland

Evening entertainment: