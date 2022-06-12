A church is holding a welcome and social event for host families and their Ukrainian refugee guests.

On Saturday June 26, the Jubilee Church at the Jubilee Life Centre, London Road, Grantham ,is holding a welcome to Grantham and social event for host families and their Ukrainian refugee guests.

The host families and their Ukrainian guests will enjoy the company of each other, and share in the warmth of the community spirit that has emerged since the arrival in Grantham of the first refugees.

A welcome event will be held for Ukrainian refugees and their host families. (57249837)

It will also allow host families to meet up and exchange ideas and support one another in what is a demanding yet very-rewarding endeavour.

There will be light refreshments provided at the event.

One of the organisers, Pat Whittaker, said: "We look forward to welcoming as many of our wonderful hosts and their guests as can make it. The fun starts at 2pm and will go on until 5pm."

"We are also seeking the support of our local community in collecting craft materials, school supplies, pay doh and Lego for the Ukrainian refugees.

"Items such as: wool and fabrics (especially blue and yellow); felt, in all different colours; knitting needles and crochet hooks; fabric paints; new white tee shirts; flower pots; decorative feathers; artificial flowers; paper bags with handles 15x15cm plus any craft items you would like to bring along to make items for sale at a large event to held in August 24. – all gratefully received.

"All craft and other items can be dropped off at the Jubilee Life Centre on the June 25 between 2-5pm, thank you in advance for your kindness. No clothes or furniture thank you."