Further to my recent letter (Journal, March 22) about the resurfacing of Welham Street, I am pleased to report that it now has a very smooth surface and is one of the best roads in town, says Lynda North.

However, the contractors have totally failed to seal any of the twelve small service covers for gas, water etc nor any of the five slotted road gullies, one of which is totally blocked with new tar and old leaves. I have reported both problems to LCC via their phone line on 01522 782 070 and was given a reference number of 4173173 for the lack of any sealant around the various ironworks and a reference number of 4173174 for the blocked gully if anyone wants to pursue either problem.

I also reported the ever increasing pothole at the junction of St Catherine’s Road and Sandon Road, virtually on the dotted white line – LCC reference number 4170662.

Welham Street repairs. (55654522)

This is now approximately three feet long, two and a half feet wide and 8 to 10 inches deep – it was partially filled with water so was difficult to measure. Any larger and it could be classed as a pond! It is also a serious danger to any cyclist, motorist etc who happens to drive over it, especially in the rain as it is impossible to tell how deep it is when filled with water.

Anyone who is concerned about this pothole should phone LCC on the above telephone number and report it, referring to my reference number as necessary. I have been reporting this pot hole regularly since 19 January 2022, so it is a sad reflection on LCC that it has not been repaired, although I was assured last Friday that it has been “inspected!”

I live in hope that it will finally be repaired before it causes a serious accident. The Sandon Road, Stonebridge Road crossroads junction is also littered with potholes, which need urgent attention.

We need these roads to be in a good state of repair as we will all be forced to use these edge-of-town roads far more when LCC close the Guildhall Street junction, close the High Street to south-bound traffic and make St Peter’s Hill into a south-bound bus lane on the left hand side (adjacent to The Green) when all the buses need to turn right into Wharf Road to reach the bus station.

It will be a very sad day for Grantham when the town is split in half and it will be almost impossible to travel between the different areas because of the changes to our once busy High Street.

Lynda North

Grantham