A Grantham couple, who have been heavily involved in local organisations, are celebrating their golden wedding today (Tuesday).

Pam and Irvin Metcalf , aged 71 and 72 respectively, are well known in the town as members of various societies and are marking 50 years of happy marriage.

The pair, who have given much of their spare time to societies such as Grantham Round Table, Rotary and Inner Wheel, are celebrating their milestone with a pampering at Grantley Hall, Ripon.

Pam and Irvin Metcalf marked their golden wedding anniversary this week. (49393938)

Both Pam and Irvin are from farming families and met while Irvin was guitarist and singer with The Kordz, a 60s band, and Pam has been a dedicated fan on and off for many years since.

Pam trained as a reception class teacher at Durham University and Irvin as an electrical engineer at Westool in Bishop Auckland. They had their first home in Darlington with Pam teaching at Shildon and Irvin joining The Royal Air Force.

Over the next couple of years Pam and Irvin built a bungalow together in Forres and eventually bought the next door plot and together built a second bungalow. Another joint venture was a small plant hire business called Handi-Hire.

In the meantime son Adam was born and four years later daughter Marie.

By the time of Marie being born, the decision had been taken to leave the RAF in 1979 and buy in to a partnership in a Grantham business that hauled drinks, J O Treasure Ltd, which they developed into the second largest beer haulier in the UK.

The business was sold in 2000, with Pam and Irvin now living in Harlaxton.

Adam is married Vicky and they live in Marsden with their daughter Alana, six. Marie is married to Dave and live in Wilberfoss with their son Hayden, five. There is never a dull moment for the couple.

Pam and Irvin enjoy travel, walking, gardening, music, shooting, fishing and many other interests. They spent Monday at Rockliffe Hall, Hurworth-on-Tees, with friends.

When asked what is the secret to a long and happy marriage, Irvin answered: "The secret? Short answer: 'yes dear!’. Long answer: being considerate and working together.”