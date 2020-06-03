Well-known Grantham midwife dies at the age of 90 after battle with cancer

One of Grantham’s longest-serving midwives, responsible for delivering hundreds of babies over her career including three sets of triplets, has died at home at the age of 90 after a difficult battle with cancer.

Jean Turpin, of Ropsley, worked as a nurse in Grantham between 1959 and her retirement in 1989, initially for the British Medical Association but mostly as a Grantham Hospital employee.

Her time as a nurse was interspersed with periods looking after her children and she finished her career in the special care baby unit at Manthorpe Road.