Well-known Grantham midwife dies at the age of 90 after battle with cancer
Published: 07:00, 03 June 2020
One of Grantham’s longest-serving midwives, responsible for delivering hundreds of babies over her career including three sets of triplets, has died at home at the age of 90 after a difficult battle with cancer.
Jean Turpin, of Ropsley, worked as a nurse in Grantham between 1959 and her retirement in 1989, initially for the British Medical Association but mostly as a Grantham Hospital employee.
Her time as a nurse was interspersed with periods looking after her children and she finished her career in the special care baby unit at Manthorpe Road.
