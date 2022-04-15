A hairdresser has retired from the profession after four decades and is passing her long-standing business on to her son.

Joanne Taylor marked her retirement yesterday (Thursday) from hairdressing by giving a trim to a customer who had been with her since the very beginning.

Joanne will be handing her salon, Tailored Hair in Sunningdale, over to her son, Ollie Taylor-Banks, and says that she feels "blessed" to have worked with one of her children, adding that "not many parents get that chance".

Joanne Taylor is retiring and will hand over the salon to her son Ollie. (56095572)

Having set up the business 23 years ago, Joanne knows that it will be in good hands with Ollie. She said: “I never dreamt that I’d be working with one of my sons. I feel quite blessed to have watched him grow."

Tailored Hair was named as the Journal's Business of the Year in 2019, which Joanne describes as the biggest highlight of her career.

Laura Allen was Joanne's last ever client today (Thursday), with Laura and Joanne Dowman having followed Joanne all over Grantham as clients during her career.

Joanne Taylor is hanging up her scissors after 40 years in the hairdressing business. (56095568)

Although she originally did not want to be a hairdresser, Joanne has never worked in any other profession over the last 40 years.

She became a hairdresser at a salon on New Beacon Road after Jackie Plant offered her the chance.

Joanne said: “My dad asked if I fancied it. I thought I’d give it a go, that was 40 years ago. [Jackie] believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself."

She said that she felt “lucky” adding that “it was a door that opened and I went through it, and it was the best door I could’ve gone through".

When asked what she will miss most, Joanne said that it would be the clients. However, she will be able to see her regulars, as she plans to still help out on reception occasionally, but plans to take a break first.

She said: “It’ll be nice to have some time to spend with my parents and grandson.

“My job has seen me through the lowest points in my life, being able to connect with clients and staff. It’s also given me some of the happiest moments. Being able to come in when you’re having bad times, it’s a lovely job. You feel better.

“Over the years I have met so many wonderful people and had some wonderful staff to work with. I have no regrets.

“Obviously it has its ups and downs like any job, but I’ve really had a nice time. I think that’s down to all the friends that I’ve made over the years."

Although Joanne is stepping back, the salon will still offer perms and cater to everyone.

She said: “There is a good team here still doing the work that I’ve always done.

“It’s nice to thank people who have helped me over the 40 years. I’m only here because of them. I’m eternally grateful."