Much respected and well-known martial arts instructor Malcolm Scholes has died suddenly at the age of 65.

Malcolm died unexpectedly on Saturday evening.

He ran his Tae Kwon-Do club in Grantham for almost 40 years, initially opening at the Guildhall and teaching at the Central School before moving to the King's School where he was based for the last 30 years.

Malcolm had lived on the Manthorpe estate in Grantham for 30 years with his partner Jill Pearce who is also a Tae Kwon-Do instructor, teaching classes all over the county.

Jill said: "Many Grantham people will have been taught and inspired by him, and brought their children and grandchildren to train with him as well, so his passing will be felt deeply by the wider community.He couldn’t just pop out into town without bumping into someone who knew him and stopping for a quick chat that would probably not end until an hour later."

Originally from Stamford, and a Freeman of the town, Malcolm moved to Grantham in 1990. Jill said he was a dedicated instructor and prided himself on high standards and loyalty which he instilled in others.Although based in this area the people he taught travelled far and wide, and his influence on the martial art lives on around the world.

Leigh Bridge, who was Malcolm's assistant instructor in Grantham and trained under him for 19 years, paid tribute. He said: "He was a great instructor and a good friend. He was quite tough as an instructor but well respected and everyone liked him. He will be sorely missed.

"It was an honour to train under him for 19 years. He was dedicated to Tae Kwon-Do. He lived and breathed it. There was a great presence about him. It was very rare we would walk through town and not see someone we have taught over the years.

"Malcolm trained British and world champions and they have gone on to run their own clubs elsewhere. He has left quite a legacy."