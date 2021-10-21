Well-known Grantham musician and entertainer Shaun Muffet has joined one of Lincolnshire’s most successful Celtic rock bands, The Band from County Hell.

Shaun made his debut as the drummer with the band a few weeks ago when they were booked to headline The Rotherham Show 2021.

Julie Mclelland & the Band From County Hell are best known in Grantham for their shows at The Guildhall Theatre and that is where Shaun has kept following the band over the last few years.

Shaun Muffett (52488009)

Shaun said: “I have known frontman Jock Mclelland for many years and was the drummer as a teenager in his first band.

“Band from County Hell have a back catalogue of seven original albums as well as many traditional songs for live work so there has been a lot of rehearsal and learning to do.

“I have asked the band to do a gig at one of my locals as a warm-up to our show in Boston Blackfriars theatre on Saturday, November 20.

Band from County Hell (52424740)

“So this will be a first for BFCH as we are doing a small gig at The Three Gables in Grantham on Sunday, October 30 in the afternoon at 2pm. It would be great to see some locals there.’

For more details on the gig contact The Three Gables on 01476 576000.