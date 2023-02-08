A free walk-in wellbeing event to provide advice and practical help on ways to ease the rising cost of living will take place in Grantham later this month.

Experts in their field will offer face-to-face advice on food banks, debt, and how to manage household bills at this event which is being held by South Kesteven District Council.

The event is being held on Saturday February 25 at the Jubilee Church Life Centre, on London Road, Grantham, between 10am and 1pm.

The Jubilee Church Life Centre in Grantham. Image via Google Streetview (55966151)

Local support services will be on hand to point people in the right direction to get the support they need on money matters, no cost or low-cost tips on ways to improve physical health and mental wellbeing.

SKDC cabinet member for people and communities, Councillor Annie Mason, said: “We are already hearing first hand from people who are finding this winter very difficult, whether they have got in touch through our housing services, our benefits department or through the many local groups we work with.

"Cost of living pressures can be a huge burden and we realise that a lot can be done to signpost people towards the best support services for them, whether that helps with their finances, gives a little boost to fitness or removes some of the mental stress of worrying, every little helps.

“The free drop-in event is open to everyone, and nobody should feel shy about seeking more information; our teams and our partners are here to help and offer some friendly advice.”

Stands already confirmed include money advice from the Money and Pensions Service, Wellbeing Lincs and the Department of Work and Pensions; One You Lincolnshire, Inspire+ and LeisureSK for tips on physical fitness; Shine Lincs, Renew Grantham and We Are With You on how to maintain mental wellbeing; SKDC Housing and benefits advisors - plus a chef demonstrating how to cook delicious and cost-effective family meals. The event is also supported by the Co-op and Morrisons supermarkets.

The event supports work already under way by SKDC to ease cost of living challenges. A dedicated webpage is home to a wealth of information targeted at offering advice and signposting to support groups.

Residents can find out what grants they’re entitled to, discover what benefits they can apply for and find out what local community groups can help them out. For more information go to: www.southkesteven.gov.uk/costofliving

Free refreshments will be provided. No booking is required.