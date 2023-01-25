A choir that focuses on wellbeing returns next month.

Relight My Choir, formed in January 2022 by Kelly Warner, restarts on Tuesday, February 7, from 7pm until 8.30pm and it is looking for new members.

The choir covers a wide range of music styles from acoustic covers to soul music.

Kelly said: "Singing is my passion and I really wanted to help others feel good after what has been a very tough couple of years.

"Singing is good for the soul and not only that, we are one big family. We support each other, we cheer each other on and there's not a week where we aren't laughing.

"The choir is full of energy and good vibes, you can't help but feel fabulous after our rehearsals!

"This is something you do for yourself; a chance to get out of the house and do something that makes you feel good.

"I don't hold auditions, I don't expect you to be a fantastic singer, I just want you to sing and be part of a wonderful group."

The choir holds its rehearsals at the Barrowby Sports Pavillion on Low Fields Westry Corner, Barrowby.

Find out more about Relight My Choir on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/578085623259182.

If anyone is interested in joining email relightmychoir2022@hotmail.com.