The Wulfram Centre for Wholeness and Wellbeing, based at Grantham House, has launched its first workshops.

The workshops are run in conjunction with Shine Lincolnshire, LCC and NHS Lincolnshire.

The workshops are available to individuals who are struggling with social isolation, anxiety or depression, among other mental health issues.

From left: Coun Annie Mason, Sarah Marshall, Val York, Judith Muskett, Fr Stuart Cradduck, Yoranta Mapiki. (51705335)

These include flower arranging, running on Tuesdays October 5,12 and 19 from 10.30am to noon.

An art and crafts workshop takes places on Thursdays October 7, 14 and 21, with sessions running at 10.30am until noon, then 2.00pm until 3.30pm.

Coffee and cake sessions, which offers time to chat, read a book and enjoy the gardens between 10.30am and noon.

Places can be booked at ghcentre@stwulframs.com.