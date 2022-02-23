Formerly located at a hairdressers, a wellness business now has its very own location in a log cabin.

After 10 years of operating in Grantham, owner of BodyZone Massage Therapy & Wellness Centre, Emma Prince, has moved her business to a detached cabin in her own garden on Winchester Road.

Emma applied for planning permission in Summer 2021, and the business officially opened at the cabin on Wednesday, February 9.

Emma at BodyZone Massage Therapy and Wellness Centre (55010664)

She said: "I am so happy and over the moon with how it looks, all my clients so far love it and feel instantly relaxed.

"The best part about having my business at home is that I have a more work and life balance, and also not far from my son's school.

"My clients feel it's much more personal, and they can park on my drive which is much better access for them also."

The interior of Emma's new business location (55010671)

Emma is offering all of the same treatments as before, but the quiet location of the cabin allows her customers a "more relaxing atmosphere."

She added: "Over the past few months, I have trained in more specialised facial treatments and offer great pamper packages, including massage and facials combined."

Now the cabin is open for business, Emma will be working Tuesdays through to Saturdays.

The new detached cabin for the wellness business (55010680)

More information on the business can be found at www.bodyzonemtc.com/