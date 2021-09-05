A business owner has submitted a planning application requesting to change an area from private to business use and proposing a detached cabin to be built there as part of her Massage Therapy and Wellness business.

BodyZone Massage Therapy & Wellness Centre has been operating in Grantham for more than 10 years, and the owner, Emma Prince, is hoping to move her business to a detached cabin in her own private garden on Winchester Road.

Her business is currently located at a hairdressers in Grantham, The Coloroom's, where she has rented a room for the last few years to provide her services, including massages, facials, pamper packages and hot stone treatments.

Emma at BodyZone Massage Therapy and Wellness Centre (50788639)

Emma said: "I have really enjoyed my time here and it has helped me to build more clientèle and given me the direction I needed to grow & develop in different treatments.

"I have clients that I have known for years and they have regularly treatments with me.

"They have been very supportive from me having my little boy and having time off to then the last 18months with the Covid-19 pandemic, where I had to close my business for months."

A BodyZone poster (50788662)

The cabin will be a 4.5 metre by 3 metre bespoke thermowood vertical cladding cabin provided by the Lincolnshire business, Avalon Cabins.

Emma will have a maximum of 4 clients each day and has a parking space at the front of the dwelling for customers to use, and to make sure of this she will have a 15 minute interval between clients departing and arriving.

Whilst the proposed area for the cabin is the applicants own private garden, as the services offered are treatments in a quiet and relaxed setting, it will not create a noise problem for neighbours.

The cabin will also give Emma more flexibility now that her son is starting school, and she hopes that if planning permission is granted that she will be able to offer more services.