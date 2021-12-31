It's safe to say 2021 wasn't the year any of us expected but can you remember what happened in the world of sport, celebrity, news and music?

Answer our 21 questions about 2021 and find out...

Were you paying attention in 2021?

CELEBRITY

1. What first name did Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank give to their son, who was born on February 9?

2. Which Canadian superstar singer headlined the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

3. In July, which member of the Spice Girls married R&B singer Jade Jones?

QUESTION 1: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

MUSIC

4. In January, which song topped the UK singles chart for the first time, more than 36 years after its original release?

5. Who won Best Album at The Brits in May? We need you to name the singer plus the title of the album.

6. Released in June and September respectively, Bad Habits and Shivers were consecutive UK No.1 singles for which singer-songwriter?

QUESTION 5: Name the singer

NEWS

7. What is the name of the container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal on March 23 and blocked traffic from passing through the channel for six days?

8. Which UK city was stripped of its UNESCO World Heritage status in 2021, with modern developments to the city’s waterfront being cited as a factor in the decision?

9. In September, which MP replaced Dominic Raab as Foreign Secretary, becoming only the second woman to hold that office?

QUESTION 8: Name the city. Picture: iStock

POT LUCK

10. On July 21, the International Olympic Committee awarded the right to host the 2032 Summer Olympics to which Australian city?

11. Footballer Jimmy Greaves, who died on September 19, holds the record for most goals scored for which English football club?

12. Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died on February 2, requested that his epitaph should consist of what six words, a reference to the epitaph of comedian Spike Milligan?

QUESTION 12: Captain Sir Tom Moore

RIP

13. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, was born almost 100 years earlier on which Greek island?

14. Una Stubbs, who died on August 12, memorably portrayed which character in the BBC drama series Sherlock?

15. Can you name the well-known actor, pictured in the middle below, who died in September, plus the character he became famous for playing in Only Fools and Horses?

Question 15: Name the character and actor, pictured middle, in Only Fools and Horses

SPORT

16. Which rugby union team won the 2021 Six Nations tournament?

17. On April 10, Rachael Blackmore became the first woman to win which sporting event?

18. At the UEFA Euro 2020 final on July 11, which footballer put England ahead in the second minute with the fastest goal ever scored in a European Championship final?

QUESTION: The 2021 Six Nations Championship - but who won? Picture: iStock

TELEVISION

19. In which Disney mini-series did Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen play an unconventional couple living in a mysterious town called Westview?

20. On June 2, it was announced that which medical drama series would end in March 2022 after 23 years on air?

21. In August, which couple won the seventh series of the dating game show Love Island?

QUESTION 19: Name the show. Picture: Disney +

CHECK YOUR ANSWERS

Celebrity: 1. August; 2. The Weeknd; 3. Emma Bunton.

Music: 4. Last Christmas by Wham!; 5. Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia; 6. Ed Sheeran.

News: 7. Ever Given; 8. Liverpool; 9. Liz Truss.

Pot luck: 10. Brisbane; 11. Tottenham Hotspur; 12. “I told you I was old”.

RIP: 13. Corfu; 14. Mrs Hudson; 15. John Challis – Boycie.

Sport: 16. Wales; 17. The Grand National; 18. Luke Shaw.

Television: 19. WandaVision; 20. Holby City; 21. Liam Reardon and Millie Court.