Bosses at the UK's favourite pub chain have unveiled their strategy for maintaining staff and customers' safety upon reopening.

JD Wetherspoons, which owns The Tollemache Inn in Grantham, shut all of its branches in line with governmental guidelines announced on March 20 in the wake of a growing number of Covid-19 cases.

Now that the number is starting to ebb, its senior management has devised a plan for reopening - despite a date not yet being set.