Wetherspoons pub in Grantham draws up plans for reopening

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 14:19, 24 June 2020
The Tollemache Inn, on St Peter's Hill, will reopen on July 4.

This comes after yesterday's announcement from the Prime Minister that lockdown would be eased from July 4, with pubs and hotels among the industries allowed to reopen.

JD Wetherspoon, owner of the Tollemache Inn, has drawn up plans to ensure that its staff and customers are safe before its pubs reopen.

