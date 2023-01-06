A Co-op store in Grantham is to close as the store has been sold.

The Co-op store in Princess Drive will close on Saturday, January 28.

A spokesperson from Co-op said: “It is only after careful consideration that the difficult decision had been taken for the store in Princess Drive, Grantham, to be sold.

"Safeguarding local jobs is always a key priority, and employees will be fully supported and transfer under TUPE (Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) regulations to a new operator.

Co-Op store in Princess Drive, Grantham. Photo: Google Maps (61719252)

"Co-op remains committed to serving the area, and operates a number of stores locally including in Dysart Road, Grantham.

"We would like to thank customers for the support of the Princess Drive store."