Yesterday it was announced that Grantham's Accident & Emergency department will be closing, and it is to be replaced with an urgent treatment centre.

Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group approved the change which will see A&E replaced by a UTC with 24-hour walk-in urgent care services.

If you are unsure of what can be treated at a UTC, here is all you need to know.

You are able to visit a UTC if you are in need of urgent medical attention which does not pose a risk to your life.

The types of conditions that can be treated at a UTC include:

Sprains and strains.

Suspected broken limbs.

Minor head injuries.

Cuts and grazes.

Bites and stings.

Minor scalds and burns.

Ear and throat infections.

Skin infections and rashes.

Eye problems.

Coughs and colds.

High temperature in child and adults.

Stomach pain.

Being sick (vomiting) and diarrhoea.

Emergency contraception.

If you are still unsure of what to do, then you can phone NHS 111 for further help.

They will ask you a series of questions about your symptoms to ensure you can get the help you need.

You can either get help from their website here or call 111 as they are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.