Voters taking part in May's council elections will need to have some form of photo ID with them in order to cast their vote at polling stations.

In a major change to current electoral arrangements, anyone failing to meet the criteria of the additional checks will be denied a ballot paper until they can provide one of the approved documents.

The new system will be put to the test in May. Image: Electoral Commission.

Amid fears that the new requirements could lead to a decline in turnout or cause delays to counts there have been some calls for the government to abandon or delay the plans.

Here, we take a look at the new rules and what voters need to understand before heading for the polls.

The candidates for seats in South Kesteven have been revealed and those standing for election in the Journal area can be found here.

Why are the rules being changed?

The government is concerned that the current regulations are not secure enough to prevent voter fraud, although the extent of fraud in UK elections is open to debate.

So what is changing?

From May 4 this year voters in England will need to show photo ID to vote at polling stations. The new rules apply to local elections, elections for the role of Police and Crime Commissioner and UK parliamentary by-elections.

From October 2023 it will also apply to UK general elections - once the next one is called.

A blue badge is among the forms of ID on the accepted list. Image: Electoral Commission.

What sort of ID can be used?

Those planning to cast their vote can choose from a list of 'accepted' documents to take along with them.

Voters can choose any form of ID from the list so long as it has an up-to-date image with it and it is the original document, not a copy.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

* Passport issued by the UK, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state or a Commonwealth country;

* Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state;

* Provisional driving licence

* A Blue Badge

* Older Person’s Bus Pass

* Disabled Person’s Bus Pass

* Oyster 60+ Card

Voters going to the polls will need to remember their ID from May

What happens if you don’t have any form of photo ID?

Voters who don't have some form of photo ID from the accepted list can instead apply for what is termed a Voter Authority Certificate, that they can instead present to vote, but you must be on the electoral register to do so.

You can also apply for a certificate if you no longer look like the photograph on your ID.

Your application for this certificate will need your National Insurance number.

The deadline to apply for a certificate is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25 2023.

Online applications should be made to the government rather than the council and further details about how to do so are available here.

Applications can also be made by post and will involve filling out a paper application form and sending it to your local council.

A government helpline has been set up to provide help with applications and queries. It is 0800 328 0280. More information is also available online from the electoral commission.

Those without ID won't be able to vote unless they can return with the required documents. Image: Electoral Commission.

What are the concerns about the new rules?

The ballots for upcoming local elections will be a major test of public opinion of how the parties are regarded nationally and could be the last indication ahead of any general election.

The introduction of the ID rule has been criticised by some council leaders and campaign groups, who fear that many voters are still unaware of the new requirement to take some form of photo documentation with them when they go to vote and this could ultimately impact the numbers who eventually cast a vote.

Figures show that about nationally 50,000 people have so far applied to the government for a certificate allowing them to vote without the need to have photo ID.

Speaking last month Dr Jess Garland, Director of Policy and Research, Electoral Reform Society explained: "Voter ID is the biggest change to how our elections work in a generation and the fact that, less than 100 days away from polling day, millions still lack the means to vote is deeply worrying.

"The government have long claimed that their free ID would ensure that nobody is unable to cast a ballot, but these figures show that the vast majority of those who need one are yet to register – meaning we could see thousands turned away on election day."

Turnout at the council elections held in May last year was about 33%.

The government says the measures will help crackdown on fraud but those with concerns about the new arrangements insist there is little evidence that this is widespread.

New research from the Commission suggests that 76% of people now know they need to bring photo ID to vote in a polling station - this is compared to just 22% in December and 63% in February.

Craig Westwood, Director of Communications at the Electoral Commission, added: "May’s elections may seem a distant thought, but it is worth voters taking note of the changes now, and checking they have appropriate ID. That way, when polling day arrives, all they have to do is remember to bring it."