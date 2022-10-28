Did you know you are able to look back at newspapers from the past, from 10, 20, 50 years ago and beyond? But how do you do it?

Journal reporter Katie Green headed down to Grantham Library to use its microfiche, a machine that allows people to read the Journal's archives.

As part as a project I was working on for the paper, I needed to take a step back in time and track down some past articles to give me more context around what I was working on.

The microfilm at the Grantham library. (60294106)

In the office, we are lucky to keep some archives from papers of the past but we only have so many, with the others in safe storage, so I had to head to the local library to use the microfiche to view some of our papers from 1998.

The first time I remember seeing a microfiche was when I used to watch the BBC One programme Heir Hunters, where probate detectives used to try and track down long lost relatives and they used the machine to scroll through past census, which saw them build up a family tree.

In my case, I was obviously looking for old articles. The ladies in the library were more than helpful to guide me through how to use the machine.

I will admit, I am in the generation where computers and mobile phones were more than common growing up, so the first time seeing what a microfiche was like in reality felt like I had flashed back to when computers first came out.

The microfilm at the Grantham library. (60294094)

It is easier to grasp when you see it for yourself, but the most simple way to describe how to use this is there is a dial attached on a separate remote to the machine which allows you to go back and forth in the pages of the paper.

A warning though, if you suddenly get too excited and move the dial either too far forward or back, then the papers will move quicker then you anticipated.

On my first attempt this was something I did, but once I got to grips with what I was doing, I managed to control the speed.

The next job was moving around the page but this was just as easy as going from one page to the next.

This is the job of another dial that is located in the bottom right hand corner of the machine. This just needed to be turned left and right to move across the page you were on.

Once I got my head round the workings of this historic contraption, it was easy peasy.

Although the machine did require a bit of work to get used to, and it may not be the best quality of display compared to the technology we have these days, it was still interesting to try it out.

I think in this day and age there is new technology coming out from one day to the next, and we begin to lose track what is new and what is old.

As someone who has grew up in such a technologically advanced world, I do find it a privilege to use something like a microfiche to allow me this opportunity to step back into the past.

History has always been a keen interest of mine and I know it can be for others.

The microfiche allows you to take this interest and build on whatever you are seeking.

Whether you are looking back on the town's history, building a family tree or just want to see how the world of news has changed, then using the microfiche is a great place to start.