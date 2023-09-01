A Co-op store is set to be turned into another well-known convenience brand.

The Co-op store in Queen Street, Bottesford, will becmome a Nisa store after it was sold.

The last day of trading as a Co-op will be Saturday, October 7, and all employees will be transferred to the new Nisa shop.

A Google Street view of the Co-op in Queen Street, Bottesford

A spokesperson for Co-op said: “Co-op regularly reviews its store locations, like all retailers, and a decision to sell any store is only taken after careful consideration.

“Our Queen Street, Bottesford store has been sold to an independent retailer, trading as a Nisa retail partner, ensuring that convenient access to food remains available in the local community.

“A priority has been to safeguard local jobs and fully support colleagues, who have been informed and who will transfer to the new operator.

“We would like to thank the community for its support of the store.”