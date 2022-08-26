An unpleasant smell has wafted across Grantham, leaving many people speculating about what it is.

If you have been out and about in Grantham, then you might have smelled something questionable in the air.

The stench has resulted in many complaints, but also the reasoning behind what it is.

Farmer spreads manure on his field. Red tractor with machinery. iStock Westersoe (58927717)

On the Grantham Town Facebook page, Tess Reynolds posted: "Is there a reason why Grantham smells like a steaming pile of manure at the moment? It's making me feel sick!"

The post resulted in many people commenting their thoughts and feelings.

Andy Swiffen commented: "Smells awful, smells like old urine smell!"

Although there were not many people who favoured the smell, Simon B Shaw did not mind it as he said: "I love the smell. My grandad used to say, breathe it in son, will put hairs on your chest."

Some users joked about the reasoning behind the smell, such as Denise Turner said: "I thought it was my partner's feet!"

However, a common theme that ran across the comments section was the smell was a result of muck spreading.

Lucy Law said: "Muck-spreading! I called my dad (a farmer) who confirmed it’s that time of year, post harvest they are planting new crop and fertilising them the old fashioned way. Damp weather may make it worse also!"