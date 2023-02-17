Have you ever wandered around town and seen a faded sign on the wall and thought what it is?

These are the ‘Ghost Signs of Grantham’ and all have a history behind them.

Some have disappeared and been replaced, but some still remain.

The Sundial Bakery sign. Photo: Ruth Crook (62408635)

Find out the history of five of these signs, what they were, who owned them and what is in their place today . . .

The Sundial Bakery, Westgate

The Sundial Bakery was owned by William Richardson, born in 1859 in Syston. He ran the bakery in Westgate with his wife Laura, and the couple also lived on 22 Westgate.

They had two children named May and Jack.

The sundial remains at the former site of the bakery. (62408577)

William was described as a “very generous man” as he donated food to the poor and also to charitable events.

After the Sundial Bakery, it became Websters Bakery, then a baby shop.

The Lupulo restaurant is now in place of the former bakery. (62408608)

The Lupulo restaurant now stands there. The sign cannot unfortunately be seen anymore as it has been replaced by windows, but the sundial remains.

Read's Laundry Shop, Vine Street

Read’s Laundry Shop was open from 1859 until 1970. In the late 1950s, the premises underwent an extension and installed more equipment. This included washing, rotary ironing, shirt and collar ironing and dry cleaning equipment.

The shop was owned by Mr W. E. B. Read. In 1959, the shop celebrated its centenary year.

Read's Laundry Shop was originally based on Vine Street. (62408539)

At a Grantham Local History Society meeting in 1959, Mr Read gave a talk on how dyeing and cleaning processes had changed over the past 100 years. He also spoke about the history of the firm.

The laundry shop moved to a building on Harlaxton Road, but the building was later demolished in 2020.

Borchards, Swinegate

Borchard’s was a shoe shop, based in Swinegate, Grantham. The sign originally read (top to bottom) ‘Reliable footwear, B. Borchard, best English leather and repairing sundries, wholesale and retail supplied’.

The owner was Ben Borchard, who was previously a manager at Freeman, Hardy & Willis, in Chapel Street, for 11 years. He started in the trade at only 14 years of age. Mr Borchard married Miss Fanny Ann Ford in 1901.

The faded Borchards sign on Westgate. (62408489)

He was regarded as “one of Grantham’s best known residents” and “one of the old hand-sewn shoemakers”, stated a Grantham Journal article in 1948.

The Borchards sign. Photo: Ruth Crook (62408769)

He died in 1948, leaving behind one widow, two sons and one daughter.

Marshall's Yard, Swinegate

Marshall’s Yard in Swinegate is named after William Marshall who was the parish clerk at St Wulfram’s Church from 1813 until 1848.

William’s father, whose name is unknown, and his son John, also held the same position.

Marshall's Yard in Swinegate. Photo: Ruth Crook (62408685)

Until 1838, houses were built within 25 feet of the doors of St Wulfram’s Church, and William lived in one of these properties.

William requested upon his death that he be buried in what was the cellar of his house, and it appears he got his wish due to the position of the fallen gravestone in the church grounds.

William lived on Swinegate from 1838 until his death in 1848.

His son, John Marshall, lived on Swinegate until his death in 1854.

Bailey's, Westgate

Bailey’s was owned by Joseph Bailey, a perfumer and hairdresser based in Westgate. He was still based there in 1872.

The sign of the former Bailey's. Photo: Ruth Crook (62408712)

Mr Bailey sadly died in 1882 at the age of 83 after a confrontation with seven youths. Mr Bailey fell to the ground and seemed OK, but he later died. A blood vessel in his stomach had ruptured and his thigh bone was fractured, the Journal reported in 1882.

Four youths under the age of 18 were charged with the manslaughter of Mr Bailey in 1882.

After Bailey’s closed, a jeweller stood in its place and was owned by Mr Osborn.

Have you seen any more ‘ghost signs’ around Grantham? Let us know at comment@granthamjournal.co.uk.