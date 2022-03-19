I am writing to you regarding the road repairs in Grantham, says Michael Gamble, of Harrowby Lane, Grantham.

I was quite frustrated recently to see road repairs taking place outside my home on areas that are not as badly damaged as some of the roads in and around the town centre. The areas of road repaired outside my home showed superficial surface damage and the road is only accessed by a small number of residents parking at the rear of their properties.

When I consider that many roads in town have an abundance of very deep, large and dangerous potholes with high volumes of traffic passing over them, I struggle to see why the road outside my home has been prioritised over the roads in greater need of repair.

Michael Gamble says other roads are much worse than his but repairs are taking place there first. (55547540)

Not only this, but the contractors working on the road outside my home left a pothole at the end of the road unfixed whilest covering lesser areas of damage. They informed me that they would be back next day to do more work along the road and outside my home.

It is very hard to see what exactly would warrant further work around the areas they have already resurfaced - and even harder yet to understand why they wouldn’t have completed this further work while they were already here?

I am of the understanding that this road is due to be completely redone in the near future. Where is the value of patching superficial damage if the whole road is to be resurfaced properly soon?

In the current climate of rising costs, I seriously question what is the criteria that determines order of work required, and who is responsible for applying for it?

From what I have seen, time and money has just been wasted on road repairs that could have waited whilst roads in urgent need of attention have yet to be addressed. How do we hold the council and contractors accountable for their work if they are seen to apply poor judgement and wasteful practice?

As we all suffer the poor quality roads in our town and I feel the squeeze on the cost of living, now more than ever I feel we should see public services applying sound judgement when spending public money and improving the lives and safety of residents.

Michael Gamble

Harrowby Lane

Grantham